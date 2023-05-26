Home » Ministry stop the supplement passed off online as natural: “Inside the active ingredients of Cialis and Viagra”
Ministry stop the supplement passed off online as natural: "Inside the active ingredients of Cialis and Viagra"

Ministry stop the supplement passed off online as natural: "Inside the active ingredients of Cialis and Viagra"

The seizure also took place in Italy for the Epimen plus food supplement, also sold online as natural, but containing the active ingredients of Viagra and Cialis, i.e. sildenafil and tadanafil. After the warning sent by Rasff, the European alert system for food and feed, the Ministry of Health has so far ordered the seizure of 23 lots, as reported on the ministry’s website where it is recommended “not to consume the product”. The supplement could in fact cause health problems, considering that drugs with sildenafil and tadanafil, although commonly used to treat erectile dysfunction, can have contraindications and side effects. The ministry explains that these are “substances with pharmacological activity and, therefore, not permitted in food supplements”, in particular for Epimen plus which would never even be notified to the Ministry of Health. The seizure concerns packs of two 450 mg capsules produced in China and marketed on the internet by a company in Croatia.

