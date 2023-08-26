Home » Miraculous Discovery: Licorice’s Potential in Fighting Cancer Cells
Miraculous Discovery: Licorice's Potential in Fighting Cancer Cells

In a groundbreaking discovery, doctors have found that licorice, a root derived from the Glycyrrhiza glabra plant, has the ability to fight cancer cells. Licorice, which is commonly found in Europe and some regions of Asia, contains various nutrients including carbohydrates, proteins, iron, sodium, and calcium.

Although licorice is available all year round and has numerous beneficial properties, experts advise moderate and well-measured consumption due to its laxative effects when consumed excessively. Additionally, individuals undergoing high blood pressure medication, cortisone-based treatments, or diuretics are cautioned against consuming licorice, as it may interfere with the effectiveness of these medications or result in side effects.

Numerous studies have been conducted on licorice, with many of them highlighting its beneficial effects. Recent research has even discovered that licorice contains a substance capable of counteracting the growth of cancer cells.

Glycyrrhizin, the active ingredient found in licorice, possesses anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties. Licorice is also a rich source of vitamins, including some from the B group and vitamin E. Flavonoids, which combat free radicals, are also present in licorice.

Consuming licorice has been shown to protect the liver, improve gastrointestinal disorders such as gastritis and duodenal ulcers, soothe sore throats, and help control stress and insomnia. Additionally, licorice can aid in preventing the formation of cavities.

One specific compound found in licorice, isoliquiritigenin, has attracted attention for its effectiveness in fighting cancer cells. Studies have shown that isoliquiritigenin can halt the progression of pancreatic cancer through a process called autophagy. By blocking autophagy, cancer cells can be induced to die and recede. The effects are particularly strong in liver and pancreatic cancer, as demonstrated in studies conducted on guinea pigs.

These findings provide hope for the potential use of licorice in cancer treatments. However, further research and clinical trials are needed to fully understand its effectiveness and determine appropriate dosages for human consumption.

In the meantime, it is advised to consult with healthcare professionals before incorporating licorice into any treatment plan, especially for individuals undergoing cancer therapies.

