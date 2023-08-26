Record fair “Youth & Career” – October 4th to 7th in the exhibition center Wels

In the exhibition halls 20 and 21, 341 exhibitors from different areas provide information on the topics of education and career choice on more than 22,500 m². “The ‘Youth & Career’ is the ideal place for young people to discover their own interests and talents,” says WKOÖ President Doris Hummer, calling on all young people and their parents to obtain comprehensive information and one or the other tip career and educational choices.

The highlights of this year’s Youth & Career:

Exhibitor record: 341 exhibitors DIGI trade fair NEW: The DIGI trade fair presents itself with new features this year and is the perfect supplement to the face-to-face trade fair. Visitors to the DIGI trade fair can view and click through the open apprenticeship positions of the exhibitors by region (from September 11th, school starts) (https://digi.jugendundberuf.info/soon) Due to the large number of visitors last year, there will again be the “Application Photo Corner” in front of Hall 21, where young people can take professional application photos and take them home with them. “Personal favourites”: Trade fair visitors can scan a QR code at the trade fair stands and save their relevant information. Visitors can already examine all exhibitors digitally (DIGI Messe) and then go to their favorites at the presence fair. Interactive trade fair plan: A “filter system” enables a specific search for exhibitors (www.jugendundberuf.info) Side-Events: This year’s side-events will address topics such as “Mintron” and “Live your talent” and optimally complement the trade fair and finding a job.

Free WKOÖ preparatory workshops for school classes

For school classes, there are again preparatory courses this year either directly at the schools or digitally. Interested schools and teachers can still register.

Under jugendundberuf.info you can optimally prepare online for your visit to the trade fair or all information is also available as downloads after the trade fair. In addition, there are further tools and links to the world of professions and the respective training paths.

Visiting the fair is free of charge and there is also a free transfer from Wels main station to the fairgrounds.

opening hours

4th to 7th October 2023

Wednesday and Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m

Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m

Saturday: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m

