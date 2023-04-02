Home Health Missing ski mountaineers, two buried bodies identified
Missing ski mountaineers, two buried bodies identified

by admin

Two bodies have been identified in the area of ​​the Chateau des Dames, a mountain in Valtournenche where the search for the two Turin ski mountaineers who have been missing since Saturday was concentrated. The bodies, buried by about three meters of snow, are in the valley where an avalanche was discovered during the night. Recovery operations are underway: they will then be taken downstream for official recognition.

As there are no further missing persons in the area, the rescuers believe it is probable that they are the two from Turin. On the spot the soldiers of the Alpine Rescue of the Cervinia financial police and the technicians of the Aosta Valley Alpine Rescue.

