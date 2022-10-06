Caressing a puppy is not only a sensory pleasure but also causes alterations in the brain. This is confirmed by a study coordinated by the Swiss University of Basel and published in Plos One. The researchers involved 21 volunteers to try to measure the impact of the proximity and petting of a dog, then comparing it to the same behaviors that, however, had a stuffed animal as protagonist, heated and with the same weight as the real animal. Using non-invasive infrared technology, scientists observed the activity of the prefrontal cortex in different situations: when people saw animals, when they sat next to them and when they caressed them. The three scenarios were repeated with the stuffed animal.

An increase in the activity of the prefrontal cortex

Interactions with the animal were observed to increase the activity of the prefrontal cortex, which helps manage and regulate social and emotional relationships. In particular, the activity was more intense while stroking the puppy and persisted even when the dog was let out. Conversely, proximity to the fake animal elicited a modest change in the brain portion itself.

The smell of stress: our dogs can smell it by Alessandra Volpe

05 October 2022



The relationship with the animal is irreplaceable

The study confirms that contact with the animal also affects the person’s neurophysiological condition. “While the stroking of a soft toy acts only at the level of touch, the relationship with the dog guarantees a global stimulation. The dog looks at you, sniffs you, licks you, shows affection, creates total involvement. It is a sentient being and produces a huge amount of stimuli – he explains Lino Cavedon, psychologist, psychotherapist, trainer in the field of Assisted Interventions with Animals (Iaa) and director of Erickson’s series dedicated to Iaa – Contact can produce extraordinary effects. Those affected by Alzheimer’s manage to retain the memory of some terms for a longer time, because the relationship with the dog is exciting, opens the mind, which then manages to keep the words more incisively. A puppy also helps to manage stress, anxiety and depression, thanks to the flow of stimuli that it manifests us. “

Dog day: choose it with conscience to never leave it again by Priscilla Di Thiene

25 August 2022



The story of Sofia and the others

The relationship with the four-legged dog can be of great benefit for people with learning disabilities: “I would like to give the example of Sofia, age 4. She could not communicate with words or learn through imitation. During the first assisted intervention session with a dog, the little girl reached out to grab a kibble to give to the animal, just as she had seen my colleague who was managing the therapy session do – explains the psychologist – The same benefit can have children with Adhd, which through the relationship with the dog they lower their activation threshold and recover a greater attention capacity. The assisted interventions have also obtained important results in cases of oncological, disabled and behavioral children. The little one identifies with the dog, not he considers him inferior to himself. Through the relationship with the animal he acquires skills which he then applies in interactions with his peers “.

The benefit in the elderly

For the elderly, a puppy can be an extraordinary antidepressant. “Not to mention – underlines Cavedon – the help on the motor and socialization level. The four-legged dog induces to take frequent walks and to interact with other dog owners”.