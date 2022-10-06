Sonic Battlefront will be released in a month and three days, and now Team Sonic and Sega have revealed the game’s minimum and recommended PC specs. For most people, this doesn’t seem to be that demanding, and a normal computer will suffice. Please view below:
Minimum：
Requires 64-bit processor and operating system
Operating System: Windows 10
Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1400 or Intel Core i5-3470
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics Card: AMD Radiant HD 7870, 2 GB or Nvidia Gree GTX 660, 2 GB
Direct X: Version 11
Storage: 30 GB free space required
Additional Notes: 720p Low @ 30 FPS. A CPU that supports the AVX and SSE4 instruction sets is required.
recommend:
Requires 64-bit processor and operating system
Operating System: Windows 10
Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel Core i5-6600
Memory: 12 GB RAM
Graphics Card: AMD Radiant RX Vega 56, 8 GB or Nvidia Gree GTX 1070, 8 GB
Direct X: Version 11
Storage: 30 GB free space required
Additional Notes: 1080p High @ 60 FPS. A CPU that supports the AVX and SSE4 instruction sets is required.