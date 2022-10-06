Sonic Battlefront will be released in a month and three days, and now Team Sonic and Sega have revealed the game’s minimum and recommended PC specs. For most people, this doesn’t seem to be that demanding, and a normal computer will suffice. Please view below:

Minimum：

Requires 64-bit processor and operating system

Operating System: Windows 10

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1400 or Intel Core i5-3470

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics Card: AMD Radiant HD 7870, 2 GB or Nvidia Gree GTX 660, 2 GB

Direct X: Version 11

Storage: 30 GB free space required

Additional Notes: 720p Low @ 30 FPS. A CPU that supports the AVX and SSE4 instruction sets is required.

recommend:

Requires 64-bit processor and operating system

Operating System: Windows 10

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel Core i5-6600

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics Card: AMD Radiant RX Vega 56, 8 GB or Nvidia Gree GTX 1070, 8 GB

Direct X: Version 11

Storage: 30 GB free space required

Additional Notes: 1080p High @ 60 FPS. A CPU that supports the AVX and SSE4 instruction sets is required.