Feet are an important part of the body but they are not just for walking, here are all the conditions to keep an eye on for overall health.

If it can be said that the eyes are the mirror of the soul, the feet can be considered one mirror for general health. Unless you get regular massages and pedicures, you probably don’t pay much attention to your feet. But if you look closely at them, your feet and toes may reveal some signs of general health.

Il feet it is a complicated part of the body, but one that is often taken for granted, when instead it could say a lot about the person. Regularly taking care of your feet is therefore a good step to take in everyday life. Heart, liver or kidney disease can be detected through the feet. Let’s find out how.

The signals that the feet express about the overall health of the body

1. Cold feet and toes

If you often feel cold feet it could indicate vascular disorders due to family tendencies, diabetes, smoking. Cold feet can indicate peripheral artery disorder (PAD) or a circulation problem due to the presence of diabetes. Restricted blood flow due to PAD can make your feet or toes feel colder than the rest of the body.

2. Swelling in the foot

Swelling of the foot and ankle is possible and there are a myriad of non-serious reasons such as inadequate footwear or pregnancy. In fact, the most common cause is water retention, also known as edema. In fact, it manifests itself due to little movement, for example when sitting for a long time.

3. Ingrown toenails

Ingrown toenails are a fairly common and very painful condition. The technical term of reference is onychocryptosis and usually affects the wearer shoes that are too tight and uncomfortable. Ingrown toenails can also occur when you cut your toenails in the wrong way, in fact it is not recommended to cut them excessively short.

4. Excessive sweating in the foot

Excessive foot sweating can lead to odor formation and can be an annoying condition. The main and most common cause is the presence of bacteria of the genus Brevibacterium, which feed on dead skin cells, dirt residues and grease. Fungi can also be responsible for the problem but can cause athlete’s foot to sweat too much. A remedy that is always effective is the foot bath.