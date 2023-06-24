Mold on the walls: this simple operation (which many do) causes serious complications to the health of the family

Mold on the wall not only causes aesthetic damage to the house but is dangerous to health, with serious complications.

We tend to think of mold in the home as one stain to eradicate but in reality it is a much more serious problem for walls and also for health.

This is a real mushroom. Therefore, not a simple “patina” to go and clean up, which may have some consequences very important especially when it is present in the home.

Mold on the walls: when it’s most dangerous

Mold is generated under particular conditions. Not only, therefore, when there is a strong hot/cold contrast, but also when you live on the ground floor and there is no adequate ventilation on the walls or when there are water infiltrations. While not all types of mold are created equal, it is important to understand that this it is always present in the air even when it is not visible.

Mold on the wall, serious consequences (tantasalute.it)

When the conditions described are met, mold attaches and reproducesprogressively expanding and becoming increasingly difficult to eradicate. You can even try the impossible to eliminate any trace of it from the walls, but – especially if it is deeply rooted – the situation will not change at all. Indeed, the following year the stain will be even bigger.

It’s a real organism when it is “attacked” in an attempt to clean, the mold causes an immediate response, releasing spores to defend itself. These are breathed in immediately by the person cleaning the wall and are very dangerous. They also spread in the air and can affect more areas of the building.

The yellow spot marks the beginning of the process and can remain so especially if there is a base of anti-mould paint. The patches may then turn white, as if there were hairs on the surface, as further mold develops it develops and rarely turns green.

The health effects of mold, as pointed out by the WHO on several occasions, are mostly of concern. Those who breathe it are a risk of respiratory symptoms, infection, asthma and allergic rhinitis. For children it is even more serious, with important sensitivity reactions.

The first fundamental thing to do, therefore, should you find yourself in such a situation is do not touch the mold or try to remove it with the DIY thinking of washing the walls. In reality, these gestures are not only useless, but worsen exposure to health.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

