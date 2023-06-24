Bundesliga: Sturm are going full throttle at the start of training

“Last season was outstanding. We want to play a similar season again, we’re looking forward to a full stadium and international highlight games,” said Ilzer. In the league you don’t play against Salzburg. “First and foremost, we have to look at ourselves and bring our potential to the pitch as much as possible. And apart from Salzburg, there are also very good opponents,” said the 45-year-old, who is tackling his fourth season as Sturm coach.

“We have a lot of continuity there. Same trainer, same captain, kept the tribe, but certain changes are always needed. It must not be too comfortable. It is important to find out how we can take the next step,” said Sport Managing Director Andreas Schicker.

APA/Erwin Scheriau The Sturm players (here Mohammed Fuseini) started with an intensive training session in the pre-season

Coach Ilzer seemed well rested after the holiday and is bursting with energy. “I don’t need any special starting motivation. I wasn’t burned out after last season either and I’m really happy to prepare the team for the next goals every day,” said Ilzer. In the first session, he still had to do without eleven A-team players, who will join in the course of the coming week. Including numerous players from Sturm II, there were 22 field players and two goalkeepers on the pitch.

Javi Serrano was not there yet. The 20-year-old midfielder from Atletico Madrid’s second team could join the team soon though. “I’m basically optimistic, even if there are still details to be clarified with Atletico Madrid,” said Schicker. In any case, the former Spanish U19 team player is already in Graz.

“For young players, Sturm Graz is a platform where you can demonstrate and take the next step. It would be nice if he ventured out of his comfort zone in Spain and the transfer was successful,” said the 36-year-old. Serrano is the player who could close a gap in central midfield, and Graz are still looking for a right-back and a goalkeeper.

Ilzer keeps a low profile on new signings

“We are in contact with players in the positions who meet our requirement profile, but we can’t announce anything yet because details still have to be clarified,” coach Ilzer kept a low profile. He expected reports of execution in the “next days or weeks”. It is not impossible that he will be able to rely on Arthur Okonkwo for the goalkeeper position next season. The loan agreement is history at the end of June, but the future of the 21-year-old is still completely open.

“We are still in the running for another loan, but there are also inquiries for him on the English market,” said Schicker. With Okonkwo’s contract at Arsenal set to expire in the summer of 2024, it is a “difficult” situation. This is one of the reasons why the people of Graz have already looked around for alternatives. Concrete talks have been started with two legionnaires because Arsenal cannot wait forever for a decision. These are not routines. “The goalie trend is also towards young and capable of development,” Schicker outlined.

So far, it has been possible to keep regular employees

As far as departures are concerned, he has so far managed to keep all the core staff. Especially Emanuel Emegha, Alexander Prass and Manprit Sarkaria seem to be in demand. “We are very well prepared for one or the other possible departure, but I wish that the team stays together,” said Ilzer. And Schicker added: “Basically, we want to go into the Champions League qualification with a very good team, but I’ve often seen that transfers can happen quickly.”

GEPA/Chris Bauer Attacker Emanuel Emegha is about to start his second season with Sturm

The Grazers could lose a great talent with the 18-year-old offensive player Moritz Wels. “Transfer or contract extension,” Schicker called the two options for the ÖFB U19 team player, who is only tied to Sturm for one year. Successful trainer Ilzer himself has not planned a jump. “I go to work every day with a smile and know what I have in Sturm Graz,” emphasized the Styrian. But there is no commitment for eternity.

