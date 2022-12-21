Good intentions for the 2023 F1 World Championship. Red Bull, after dominating the 2022 championship, wants to repeat itself. Max Verstappen – who in 2022 confirmed the Drivers’ title conquered in 2021 – set a new record by winning 15 of the 22 GPs, allowing RB to return to triumph in the Constructors’ championship for the first time since 2013 (and the fifth overall ). Yet Christian Horner, team manager of the reigning champions, is cautious: “No one can be underestimated in 2023 – he explained to Servus TV – Mercedes will return to the fray, they have two very fast drivers. Ferrari, however, will also be strong, already in 2022 had a fast car”.

prospettive red bull

—

Last season, in reality, the balance that Horner foresees for 2023 was missing, but Mercedes, which had won the last 8 Constructors’ titles, as well as Ferrari (the most successful ever at 16, but dry since 2008 ), face the new World Cup with great ambitions. This is why Horner keeps close to Verstappen, rejoicing over his rider’s growth: “Seeing how he’s matured despite being constantly under pressure is fantastic – he explained – I’m also convinced that the best is yet to come. He still has room for growth” . The 25-year-old is convinced he can repeat last season’s successes: “We hope to be well ahead of our rivals, that’s the goal.” More cautious Helmut Marko, who seems to support Horner: “We are convinced we have a very competitive car, but there are some changes and it will take time”. However, Red Bull’s resolutions for 2023 are clear: to win. Possibly still dominating.