Cancer Symptoms: This sign is evident at night
Health

by admin
Cancer is a much feared degenerative disease, with unclear symptoms and almost always confused with other pathologies. For this reason, prevention and early diagnosis prove to be of fundamental importance to start a timely treatment. Among the different types of cancer and the many related symptoms, there are different signs that could apply to any form of the disease. One in particular can become even more visible at night.

In this sense, it is imperative to pay close attention to some early warning signs and symptoms of cancer. In fact, even if some symptoms are almost always combined with certain types of the disease, some can be more general, including weight loss, fatigue or indefinable pain.However, a particular signal can be substantial if attended to in time. We are talking about excessive sweating, mainly during the night hours.

Let’s see today what is the link between sweating and cancer. As mentioned earlier, disproportionate sweating can be a first symptom of cancer or be due to the cancer process itself. Sweating is a completely normal process for our body and even if we do not realize it we perspire constantly. However, we tend to sweat more when: it is hot, we exercise, we are nervous, angry or upset, we go through menopause, we are sick and finally also when we take drugs that cause sweating.

Then, one of the most common causes of sweating in people who have cancer is infection, which can raise the temperature of the body which in turn sweats to try to decrease it. Hormonal changes, for example due to treatments such as chemotherapy, can also cause hot flashes and sweating.

In particular, women may experience premature menopause while being treated for breast cancer, again causing heat flare-ups and sweating. Likewise, men can also experience excessive sweating in hormone treatment for prostate cancer or breast cancer, as the amount of testosterone in the body decreases.

Finally, even medicines and anticancer drugs can produce, as a side effect, excessive sweating and hot flashes, so here is a possible symptom of cancer that is clearly visible especially at night.

