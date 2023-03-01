Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, Vladimir Putin’s lieutenant in Ukraine, would have been poisoned and for this reason would not have been present at the Russian president’s state of the nation address. The Moldovan newspaper Timpul writes it, but for now there are no other confirmations.

According to Kazakh journalist Azat Maitanov, Kadyrov, 46, has serious health problems, possibly with his kidneys. The Chechen leader, according to other sources, does not trust Russian doctors and would have turned to a nephrologist who arrived in Grozny from the United Arab Emirates. In recent days Kadyrov said that the commander of the Chechen forces in Ukraine Apty Alaudinov was poisoned with a letter impregnated with a toxic agent.

