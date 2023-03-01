Home Health Moldovan press, ‘Chechen leader Kadyrov was poisoned’
Health

Moldovan press, ‘Chechen leader Kadyrov was poisoned’

by admin

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, Vladimir Putin’s lieutenant in Ukraine, would have been poisoned and for this reason would not have been present at the Russian president’s state of the nation address. The Moldovan newspaper Timpul writes it, but for now there are no other confirmations.

According to Kazakh journalist Azat Maitanov, Kadyrov, 46, has serious health problems, possibly with his kidneys. The Chechen leader, according to other sources, does not trust Russian doctors and would have turned to a nephrologist who arrived in Grozny from the United Arab Emirates. In recent days Kadyrov said that the commander of the Chechen forces in Ukraine Apty Alaudinov was poisoned with a letter impregnated with a toxic agent.

Read the full article on ANSA.it

See also  Your face maps your health. From the forehead to the mouth, the signs to watch out for

You may also like

Electric-only cars from 2035, what’s happening in the...

the tribute to Mia Martini – DiLei

what it is, where it is and how...

Elisa Visari has discovered the betrayal and wants...

Antonella Fiordelisi’s tears for Edoardo Donnamaria – Big...

New Milan stadium at Maura? Sala-Cardinal, meeting over

LG OLED TV: all the information, details and...

Alzheimer’s Warning: “Don’t Eat These Foods!”

Massacre Cutro, the sarcasm of the magistrate after...

Investigation into Covid in Bergamo Conte and Speranza...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy