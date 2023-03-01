Valtecne, +24% on the first day at Piazza Affari

(Teleborsa) – Valtecnea company based in Valtellina that operates in the high-precision mechanics sector for medical devices and industrial applications, has closed its first day in Piazza Affari with a 24% increase. The shares finished the first session on Euronext Growth Milan (EGM), the segment of the Italian Stock Exchange dedicated to small and medium-sized enterprises with high growth potential, at €6.20, compared to a placement price of €5, for a capitalization of 37.9 million euros.

In the placement phase Valtecne has harvest 5.5 million euros, with a floating upon admission of 17.35%. The share opened at 6.50 euro per share, equal to the high for the session, to then weaken to 6.199 per share, and fluctuate until the end of the session. The counter value of the first day in Piazza Affari was 318,962.40 euros, i contracts 93 were concluded and 50,100 shares changed hands.

Valtecne represents the fourth admission since the beginning of the year on the Borsa Italiana market dedicated to small and medium-sized enterprises and brings the number of companies currently listed on Euronext Growth Milan to 194.