We premiere the video of Johnny B. Zero, of the song “Fotógrafo”, the first of his new album, which will be his first album in Spanish.

With a rhythm inspired by samba but with a certain hip hop character, the band presents an exciting song that talks about how difficult sentimentality can be when there are financial problems.

Positivity and acceptance of love are glimpsed, supported by the Latin epic of percussion and guitars, which are repeated as a mantra, where the lyrics speak of self-sabotage because love can cause pain.

The video clip is in charge of Juanma Pastor. A composition of money, ants and the band members in their work habitats, emblematizes the song and the iconoclastic character of the group.

Produced by Carlos Ortigosa at the Karl Sound Rooftop and the collaborations in the recording of the album by Natxo Tamarit (Los Zigarros) on bass and Elisabet Hernández who contributes the synthesizer line on this song. They have also worked with Ferrán Gisbert (Alizzz) as a sound engineer on the guitar recording.

This new album promises to be crucial for Johnny B. Zero since now Spanish will be the language in which they will delight us. In addition, we have structural changes: the band reinvents itself by returning to a simpler and more primitive formation: 2 guitars, bass and drums (with occasional Ewi and synths). So, we continue with Juanma Pastor in composition, voice and guitar, and Ben Wirjo on drums; Pablo Pérez will be in charge of bass and Ewi from now on; and we welcome the new addition, the excellent Quique Font on guitar.