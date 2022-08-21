Health and wellness

Smallpox of monkeys, demands for vaccinations increase

Daniele Calzavara, of Milan Check Point, explained that since the beginning of the first immunization campaigns in Europe, the center has been overwhelmed with requests for vaccine reservations. To get the administration soon, many citizens would go to France and the UK

In the weeks preceding the arrival in Lombardy of the first batch of vaccines against the monkeypoxDaniele Calzavara, from Milan Check Point explained to beraking latest news that “since the first immunization campaigns in Europe began, some countries started a few weeks earlier than us, we were inundated with phone calls, emails, social messages from our users and people who wanted information. The days before the ‘click day’ to book the first doses were a delirium ”

“There were about a hundred calls a day – he recalled – and in fact the first 2 thousand doses received from our Region have already been booked. The vaccinations are now underway. Surely the quantities to date are insufficient. They are global, and in Italy especially if we look at neighboring countries such as France and the UK ”