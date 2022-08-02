news-txt”>

They arrived at 505 cases from monkeypox in Italy. The infection continues to develop almost exclusively among males (501) compared to only 4 cases among women, according to the latest bulletin of the Ministry of Health updated to date.

Il smallpox vaccine per monkeypoxaccording to what is learned from the Lazio Region, predicts a first dose and a booster to be given after an interval of 2-3 months. After the Institute Spallanzani he said he was ready to go, the Region specifies that it is waiting from the Ministry of the criteria for defining the audience, ie rules for recruitment and indication of age groups.

The Lazzaro Spallanzani Institute for Infectious Diseases in Rome will be “soon ready to go with the smallpox vaccine for monkeypox and awaits the recruitment procedures from the ministry”. This was announced by the councilor for health of the Lazio region, Alessio D’Amato.

“Spallanzani has offered its willingness to be a regional reference center for vaccination for Monkeypox,” specifies the director general of the Spallanzani Institute of Infectious Diseases, “We have also offered our expertise, also with the contribution of the Associations, for a correct information campaign. We await the ministerial guidelines to which we are actively collaborating “, adds Vaia.