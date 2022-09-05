«The first Monday of September is the day when many start their business again. But for me, the return to the simple daily routine takes on a meaning of rebirth today ”. Like this, Daniele Bossari the long post begins Instagram which surprised everyone. Immediately, Daniele talks about rebirth by showing the hanging card in the foreground and him in the background. “To explain what happened to me, I use the twelfth arcane of the tarot: “The hanged”, because it perfectly represents the condition in which I found myself. He appeared to me in a dream – he says – on a spring night, while I was trying to make sense of the physical suffering I was feeling during the months of chemo and radiotherapy, to cure a throat cancer.

I’m alive and I can tell you about it ».

Read also> Francesco Totti: «I gave everything to Ilary, my conscience is clear». His words revealed by his friend

Pain

«In the impossibility of escaping the ache – continues in the post -, I had to accept it. Hanging on the thread of fate, but with total faith in medical science, I went through the storm. While the doctors treated my body, I tried to cure my soul by putting into practice those teachings dictated by all the books I read, the spiritual texts, the meditations. The inner search had to find meaning in what was happening to me. The “hanged man” is the one who empties himself to become a recipient of luminous forces. This disease represented for me a very powerful initiatory form, forcing me to disintegrate my ego, crumbling all certainty, allowing me to revise the scale of values: what are the real priorities? The first is love. The love I received from my family and loved ones. The help, the presence, the sacrifice of those who have been close to me ».

Affections

In listing the affections that helped him overcome this moment, Bossari also relies on himself. “And then the love of life itself. In the face of the fear of death, everything becomes more vivid. Sometimes you have to go through pain to understand happiness. Now I know it well. I want to thank the doctors and staff of the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, my family and friends who have been patiently close to me all these months, giving me the strength to face this battaglia. I will be able to tell you everything, because I think that sharing the story gives comfort to those who are going through delicate moments similar to mine, and at the same time helps me to lighten myself, leaving room for a new life. Thanks to all of you for your love »concludes Daniele. He was known about the illness of the celiac disease which, some time ago, had struck him and of which he himself had spoken. But this was a bolt from the blue for many.

#DanieleBossarishock confession: «Months of chemo and radiotherapy against a #cancer to the throat »https://t.co/0NK0zq0Qgr – I read (@leggoit) September 5, 2022

Last updated: Monday 5 September 2022, 17:06



© breaking latest news