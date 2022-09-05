2022 will celebrate its 35th anniversary of the fighting game “ street fighter 》 has become a hot topic this year with its rich products and cooperation with convenience stores. The long-awaited latest in the series “Street Fighter 6” has been announced for release in 2023, and information is being released gradually, so stay tuned, but this time there will be limited goods in the form of new prizes. !

Packed T-shirts appear as prizes!

To commemorate the 35th anniversary of the Street Fighter series in 2022, there will be a “Street Fighter II “and”Street Fighter II Turbo ” suit T-shirt. The outer box of this prizeFully reproduce the packaging design of “Street Fighter 2” and “Street Fighter 2 Turbo” at that time,You can also have fun decorating the box. It’s been a long time since it was released, so I think the outer box has spoiled, so I’m happy to keep it in clean condition!

Moreover, not only the front but also the back of the packaging is completely reproduced! The packaging T-shirt inside the package reproduces the design printed on the game software of “Street Fighter 2” and “Street Fighter 2 Turbo” at the time, so the person who owned it at the time will definitely bring back nostalgic memories when opened. This t-shirt is designed to be easy to wear as everyday wear, so wear this t-shirt and master the path to becoming a true warrior!The Street Fighter prizes that will appear this time will beSaturday, September 10, 2022Offered at Kaputore, a ride managed directly by Capcom! Why not take this opportunity? Check out the official PLAZA CAPCOM website for Street Fighter Outfit T-Shirt details and stock information.