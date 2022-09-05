© Reuters. Kremlin: North Stream cut off supply is the West’s fault, will fight back against G7 Russia’s oil price cap plan



Financial Associated Press, September 6 (Editor Xia Junxiong) On Monday (September 5) local time, the Russian Kremlin said that it was the West that triggered the worst natural gas supply crisis in Europe’s history. The Kremlin also warned the Group of Seven (G7) nations that Moscow would fight back against plans to impose price caps on Russian oil.

Late Friday, Gazprom said the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline would remain closed due to an oil leak from a turbine.

Gazprom suspended the supply of natural gas to Nord Stream 1 last Wednesday. According to the original plan, the pipeline will stop supplying gas for three days from August 31, and will resume supply on September 3 (Saturday). However, Gazprom said that the pipeline could not be restarted until related technical issues were resolved, and it was not yet possible to determine how long it might take for the pipeline to resume.

Nord Stream 1 is Russia’s largest single pipeline of natural gas to Germany, delivering 55 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually.

Peskov, a spokesman for the Kremlin, said on Monday that the supply of natural gas had only been a problem because of the sanctions imposed on Russia by Western countries such as Germany and the United Kingdom.

Peskov said: “We see constant attempts to shift blame and blame onto us, and we firmly oppose this practice and insist that the Western collective should be held responsible for how the situation has developed, in this case (referring to) Nord Stream 1 pipeline shut down), the EU, Canada and the UK should be held accountable.”

The Kremlin said it was the imposition of sanctions on Russia by the West that prevented Siemens from properly repairing Nord Stream 1’s turbines. When asked if Nord Stream 1 could resume gas supply if the West eased sanctions, Peskov responded: “Definitely.”

The Kremlin also warned that Russia would retaliate against the G7 for plans to impose price caps on Russian oil, saying the move was unlikely to hurt Russia unless countries such as India follow suit.

The Kremlin blamed European politicians for soaring energy bills for consumers, with Peskov saying: “It is clear that Europe is getting worse for people, entrepreneurs and companies to live and work: earning There is less money and a lower standard of living. Of course, ordinary citizens will also have more and more questions about their country’s leaders.”