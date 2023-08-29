Monza in pole position in the prevention of diseases of the oral cavity

When it comes to certain pathologies, prevention should always start in pole position. And so on the occasion of the Monza Formula 1 Grand Prix, on Friday 1 September and Saturday 2, in Piazza Carducci, from 8 to 22, the mobile dental unit of the Italian Dental Institute will carry out oral cancer prevention visits. Organized by the provincial Orders of Surgeons and Dentists (Omceo) and by the respective Commissions of the Register of Dentists (CAO) of Milan, Monza Brianza and Cremona and by the Italian Stomatological Institute (Isi) of Milan, with the support of the Military Corps of the Order of Malta and the provincial sections of Milan-Lodi-Monza Brianza and Cremona of Andi-National Association of Italian Dentists, the Oral Carcinoma Prevention Campaign intends to raise awareness among the population of a particularly dangerous pathology.

“The project intends to offer free oral cancer prevention visits, performed by volunteer dentists with the aim of identifying potential malignant lesions of the oral cavity”, explains Dr. Massimo Roncalli, President of Cao Omceo Monza and Brianza. «An initiative of great importance, considering the nature of this tumor which is silent, invasive, with an incredible speed of expansion. Our goal is to intercept as many people as possible. A patient history file will be drawn up inside the Mobile Unit; if there is any suspicion of a malignant lesion, the patient will be promptly referred to the San Gerardo Hospital where, in the Maxillofacial Surgery department, a biopsy will be performed. The data collected will then be delivered to the commission of the Lombardy Region.

The initiative has positive effects “also in terms of containing the expenditure of the National Health System”, underlines Carlo Maria Teruzzi, president of the Order of Surgeons and Dentists of the Province of Monza and Brianza, “because immediately intercepting a suspected lesion , in addition to the fundamental role of saving the life of an individual, it reduces the subsequent costly costs of treatment”. This is the third experience of this type in Lombardy, after those organized in May in Milan and Cremona.

