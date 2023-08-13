Morawiecki, ‘Putin and Wagner threaten our borders, more sovereignty in the EU’ Il Tirreno

Milan, 13 Aug. (beraking latest news) – ”Putin and Wagner threaten our borders, more sovereignty in the EU. There is harmony with Meloni on the idea of ​​Europe”. Thus the Polish premier Mateusz Morawiecki in an interview with Corriere. ”Our vision is clear: more sovereignty and less European superstate, equal treatment for all member states, a functional and effective migration system, financial and responsible management, and a secure Europe”. The premier recalls that ”For over two years Poland has been suffering attacks on its eastern border with Belarus. It is a joint plan by Russia and Belarus who want to destabilize not only our country, but the entire EU”. With the Italian premier ”we have common ideas in many fields including the strengthening of ties between our countries and the promotion of a prosperous future for Europe. Poland and Italy want a strong Europe, an EU that is a global player and takes into account the interests of all member states equally”. And on migrants he says: ” we want to make the decisions on reception ourselves ”. As for the justice reform at the EU Court which says it violates EU law, he underlines: ”Poland does not violate EU laws, but it remembers where its borders are. In reality it is not a question of a legal dispute, but a political one, in which national sovereignty is at stake. Poland is and will always be open to seeking a compromise with the EU institutions, but will never allow the latter to violate the sovereignty of the state”.

