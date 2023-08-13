Success of First Sports Publicity Week Sparks Nationwide Fitness Craze in Hangzhou

Hangzhou, China – The first-ever “Sports Publicity Week” in Hangzhou has kicked off a nationwide fitness craze, with nearly ten thousand people flocking to the city to enjoy the “Sports Carnival”. The event, which took place on August 12, marked the finale of the week-long celebration and provided sports enthusiasts with an opportunity to experience the atmosphere of the upcoming Asian Games.

This year, August 8th marked the 15th “National Fitness Day” in China, and it also coincided with the first “Sports Publicity Week” specified in the newly revised “Sports Law of the People’s Republic of China“. As a result, the National Fitness Movement has been actively promoted in Hangzhou, known as the city of the Asian Games.

The “Sports Carnival” held at the Huanglong Sports Center in Zhejiang Province attracted nearly 10,000 sports enthusiasts. The event featured a range of activities, including the “Yellow Dragon Cup” badminton finals, a “Water Climbing Competition”, and the Asian Games Healthy Run. These events not only entertained the participants but also sparked a nationwide fitness boom in Hangzhou.

The “Yellow Dragon Cup” badminton competition, which took place as part of the “Sports Carnival”, saw the champions of each group being determined. Additionally, the five active national champions from the Zhejiang Provincial Team engaged in a friendly match with badminton enthusiasts. Wang Jie, a participant in the event, expressed his satisfaction, stating, “Participating in this event was very worthwhile. Not only did I meet a lot of fellow golfers, but I also had the opportunity to compete with a national champion.”

While some sports events were intense battles, others were filled with childlike laughter. At the Pao Yukang Swimming Pool, the “Water Climbing Competition” took place, featuring 300 participants who formed teams with their families. The cool swimming pool transformed into a sea of joy as families enjoyed the event together. The Asian Games Healthy Run, led by Olympic champion Guan Chenchen and world champion He Ning, was another highlight of the “Sports Carnival”. Families got the chance to experience the Asian Games venues in advance.

Beyond the sports competitions, the organizers also arranged various projects aimed at benefiting the public and promoting sports-related awareness. Adults and children participated in a “Sports Law” popularization event, which included prize-winning quizzes to increase understanding of the law. Moreover, experts from the Red Cross Society of Zhejiang Province conducted physical fitness tests and provided consultation on growth and development, scoliosis detection, and sports prescription issuance. Attendees were also given the opportunity to try out sports like taekwondo, table volleyball, baseball, rugby, and football.

Shen Jian, deputy director of the Huanglong Sports Center, highlighted the commitment of the center to public welfare sports. He emphasized the importance of not only focusing on the fitness of adults but also prioritizing the development of children’s sports.

The efforts of the Huanglong Sports Center have successfully extended the time and space for sports publicity and activities. Through promoting the spirit of Chinese sports, guiding the public to adopt scientific fitness concepts, and encouraging active participation in sports, the center aims to develop a civilized lifestyle and share the dividends of sports. They believe in the power of sports to fulfill the people’s desire for a better life and contribute to overall development. Their ultimate goal is to inspire more people to step out of their homes, embrace sports, fall in love with fitness, and enjoy the benefits of an active lifestyle.

