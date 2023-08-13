The Impact of Fruit on Blood Sugar: Guidelines for Diabetics

Is Fruit Feasting Good for Everyone?

In summer, it is a delight to indulge in fruits of every color. They quench our thirst and provide a healthy dose of fibers, vitamins, and minerals. The variety available ensures there’s something for every palate. But is fruit feasting suitable for everyone, especially those with diabetes?

Since fruits contain fructose, also known as a “simple sugar,” diabetics need to regulate their consumption to maintain stable blood sugar levels. However, there are no absolute prohibitions when it comes to fruit consumption for diabetics, according to Ilaria Prandoni, a biologist and nutritionist at Palazzo della Salute of the San Donato Group. She emphasizes that the evaluation should consider the overall daily diet and urges diabetics to insert fruit into a well-balanced and properly structured diet.

The Guidelines for healthy eating, compiled by CREA, recommend that everyone, including diabetics, consume two to three portions of fruit per day, amounting to approximately 150 grams net of waste. However, diabetics should limit the intake of more sugary fruits, such as bananas, figs, grapes, and persimmons, to no more than 100 grams per portion.

To manage the impact of fructose on blood sugar, it is advised not to consume fruit on an empty stomach or as a meal replacement. Adding other foods to the meal, particularly those that lower the glycemic peak, such as fiber-rich foods, protein, or good fats like fish, is recommended. A winning combination for a mid-morning snack, for example, is a piece of fruit paired with a handful of shelled dried fruits or yogurt.

It is crucial for diabetics to avoid certain fruit preparations, including fruits in syrup, industrial juices, and dried fruits with added sugars. Prandoni cautions that while juices can replace a portion of whole fruit once a day, they do not provide the same satiety and often lead to overconsumption. There are no restrictions on when to consume fruit portions for diabetics, whether before or after meals or as a snack.

These rules regarding fruit consumption are beneficial for everyone, not just diabetics. Even for those aiming to lose weight, incorporating fruit into a balanced diet is recommended. Despite their sugar content, fruits can help control hunger, thanks to their fiber and water content. Furthermore, fruits have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, making them essential for the prevention of chronic degenerative diseases.

However, it is important not to rely solely on fruit as a means to lose weight. While fruit has a low caloric density and seems like the ideal choice, it does not provide enough satiety or a balanced meal. Simply indulging in fruit may lead to compensatory binge eating, negating any weight loss efforts.

In conclusion, fruit feasting can be enjoyable and beneficial for everyone, including diabetics. By following the recommended portions and accompanying fruit consumption with a proper meal, individuals can enjoy the myriad health benefits fruits have to offer.

