In 2018 Maria (invented name) was only 7 years old, but she had already experienced multiple harassments from her artistic gymnastics coach, so much so that her butt was red from the pinches she received. Now that she is a teenager, she has decided to report the ill-treatment suffered to the Bologna prosecutor’s office, with three other companions from the same gym in Imola. These are two gymnasts from 2003 and 1999, while Luisa (another invented name) is from 1994. This is what she says today, 22 March Republic. Now the prosecutors have opened an investigation, notifying the guarantee notice to the instructor. In the meantime, the federal prosecutor heard not only the 4 girls but also 7 other ex-girlfriends, as witnesses of the mental and physical abuse. The investigations are still in the initial stage: the prosecution will have to decide whether to ask for the indictment after having heard the various witnesses. The coach, who has always taught in this sector, is defended by the lawyers Silvia Villa and Carlo Machirelli. Who says he is “absolutely convinced” that the story will end with a filing.

Louise’s story

«I took a slap so hard that it left an imprint on my skin. Not to mention the insults: she took the big cones to use them as a microphone in front of everyone », she still tells the newspaper Luisa. She who adds: “We have not spoken to the Federation, but everyone knows what happened in Imola”. Her words partially follow the scenario already traced by other former gymnasts who have denounced harassment and humiliation in recent months. «We received blows on the head and I was always belittled with phrases like “you are in the national team only thanks to us, you are nobody” or “you are stupid”. She was humbling. Once the coach checked my bag, she found 3 chocolates and gave me a scene ». And again: «If we had injuries, nobody believed it. “You’re sick only because you don’t want to work”, we heard ourselves repeat. And if the doctor told us to rest for 5 or 10 days, it was the same: she was the coach who decided. Now we want to get justice.”

