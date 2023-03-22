Home Health Here is Onnie, the labrador who helps to overcome the trauma of violence and torture
Here is Onnie, the labrador who helps to overcome the trauma of violence and torture

Tortured, raped, humiliated in body and spirit. Thus, men, women and even children arrive at the Comprehensive Care Center in Mexico City. Waiting for them, in addition to the team of Doctors Without Borders who has been running the center since 2017, find Onnie, a splendid Labrador Retriever ready to help them overcome trauma. The staff of doctors, psychologists, social workers, psychiatrists and physiotherapists provide comprehensive assistance and support to migrants who have faced terrible journeys or suffered violence in their countries of origin.

