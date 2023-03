ROMA – The date to be circled in red is the September 30th. It is the new deadline on which the government is thinking for the owners of the villas who must complete the expenses for the renovation works, continuing to benefit from the 110% Superbonus. A six month extension, no more than three, as had been assumed until yesterday. The objective of the executive is to avoid the blockage of the work in progress because the deadline for making the expenses expires in nine days, on 31 March.