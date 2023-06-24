Here is the culinary “secret” to having beautiful and luminous skin in the summer. If you want to have it, you absolutely have to eat these foods

During the summer it’s not always easy to keep our skin balanced. The sun certainly gives us a valid complexion from an aesthetic point of view, but at the same time it is very common to find ourselves with dry skin after a nice tan.

More beautiful and luminous skin in summer? Here’s what you need to eat – Thewisemagazine.it

What is the secret to having glowing skin in summer? It is necessary to eat foods that contain vitamin C which keeps water in the skin thanks to the presence of ascorbic acid.

Vitamin C also helps absorb iron and develop collagen, as well as gives strength to hair. Here are the foods that contain vitamin C and are easily available in summer.

Here’s what to eat in the summer to have glowing skin

Let’s start from sweet potato, a tuber that gives great benefits to our skin and hair. It manages to produce collagen for our body, thanks obviously to the presence of vitamin C. The melona typical summer fruit full of vitamin C and potassium, and another food which, if consumed regularly, helps our immune system.

Obviously the list cannot miss the citrus fruits. These fruits synthesize collagen thanks to the presence of vitamin C. Oranges, lemons, grapefruits: try to consume citrus fruits as much as possible.

Here’s what to eat in the summer to have glowing skin: get organized now! – Thewisemagazine.it

In the broccoli, especially after cooking, there is a large presence of vitamin C. Eating it will help you fight and cure various diseases. The same function is almost also determined by the red cabbage.

If you are a lover of spicy a little green chilli can not miss on your table. This vegetable strengthens the immune system and has antioxidant powers. A fruit full of vitamin C is the kiwi. Prepare yourself a nice fruit salad and don’t forget to cut up a nice kiwi in it.

As a side dish, during your summer dinners, it’s never a bad idea to choose the spinach which contain various vitamins, C, B, E, but also magnesium, iron and calcium. Even the asparagus they contain vitamin C as well as vitamin A and above all they are essential for absorbing iron.

We were talking about fruit salad earlier, right? Together with the kiwi also add some strawberries and some moreother fruits that contain vitamin C.

