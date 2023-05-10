Home » More preterm births due to air pollution | News.at
More preterm births due to air pollution

Between 2010 and 2020, 152 million babies were born prematurely, i.e. after less than 37 weeks of pregnancy, according to the World Health Organization, the United Nations Children’s Fund UNICEF and the Alliance Partnership for Maternal, Newborn & Child Health.

Survival of a premature baby depends on where it is born, according to the report: in high-income countries, nine out of 10 children survive, even if they are born less than 28 weeks gestation. Only one in ten in low-income countries.

The report draws attention to the fact that surviving preemies can have lifelong health impairments, even in high-income countries. The risk of disabilities and developmental delays is greatly increased.

Around two-thirds of premature births occur in southern Asia and Africa. This is also where the danger to life is greatest. Conflicts, climate change and pollution increased the risk. Air pollution is a cause of six million of a total of 13.2 million premature births in 2020.

The organizations are demanding that women around the world have access to counseling services for effective family planning – as well as good care during pregnancy and childbirth.

