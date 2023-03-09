Home Health More than 600 drugs hardly available: How people are doing with them
More than 600 drugs hardly available: How people are doing with them

As of Thursday afternoon, 615 drugs had been reported to the Federal Office for Safety in Health Care as unavailable or only available to a limited extent – including the most proven broad-spectrum antibiotic juices for children. “The issue of bottlenecks has been there for years – an ongoing issue,” says Wolfgang Müller from the Austrian Chamber of Pharmacists. There are always fluctuations, two years ago more than 1000 medicines were missing. “The main reason is the dependence on China and India,” says Müller.

