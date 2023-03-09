From demands for constitutional rights in Islamabad to calls for economic parity in Manila, Paris and Madrid, the Demonstrations for International Women’s Day held on wednesday in cities around the world highlighted the unfinished business of providing equality half the population of the planet.

A woman with the word “Justice” written around her neck holds a candle to mark International Women’s Day in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

While activists on some sides hailed political and legal progress, they also pointed to the repression in countries like Afghanistan and Iran, and the large numbers of women and girls who experience sexual assault and domestic violence around the world.

Indigenous women chant slogans against the government of Dina Boluarte during a march for International Women’s Day, in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Peru is in the midst of a political crisis as government opponents seek the Boluarte’s resignation and the dissolution of Congress, after former President Pedro Castillo was ousted and arrested for trying to dissolve Congress in December 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

The Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, pointed out this week that women’s rights are subject to “abuses, threats and violations” throughout the world and that, at the current rate, gender equality will not be achieved in 300 years.

A woman holds a hanger symbolizing unsafe and illegal abortions as she takes part in a demonstration called “My womb is not your benefit” to raise awareness about the difficulties of getting an abortion at a state hospital, during International Women’s Day in front of the headquarters of the government. in Bucharest, Romania, on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

The progress made in decades is slipping away because “the patriarchy is fighting back,” Guterres said.

A woman prepares to participate in a rally to mark International Women’s Day in Montevideo, Uruguay, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)

Even in countries where women enjoy considerable freedom, there have been recent setbacks. This has been the first International Women’s Day since the US Supreme Court ended the constitutional right to abortion last year and many states adopted restrictions on it.

A woman walks with flowers during International Women’s Day in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

The United Nations recognized International Women’s Day in 1977, but the event has its roots in the labor movements of the early 20th century. The day is commemorated in different ways and to varying degrees in different countries around the world.

A woman from Mexico with a message drawn on her face about the situation in her home country attends a rally to mark International Women’s Day 2023 in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

The UN has called Afghanistan the world‘s most repressive country for women and girls since the Taliban seized power in 2021. The UN mission to the country said Afghanistan’s new rulers were “imposing rules that leave most of the women and girls virtually trapped in their homes.”

Women march during International Women’s Day in Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)

They have prohibited the education of girls beyond the sixth grade, and have banned women from public spaces such as parks and gyms. Women must cover themselves from head to toe, and are also prohibited from working for national and international non-governmental organizations.

Women shout slogans against femicides during a march for International Women’s Day in Asunción, Paraguay, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)

Zubaida Akbar, an Afghan women’s rights defender, told the UN Security Council that the country’s women and girls face “the worst crisis of women’s rights in the world.”

Women, one of them holding a sign that reads in Spanish “For those who left and never returned,” march for International Women’s Day in Bogota, Colombia, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

“The Taliban have not only tried to erase women from public life, they have also extinguished our basic humanity,” Zubaida declared. “There is a term that aptly describes the situation of Afghan women today: gender apartheid.”

A woman holds a sign that reads in Portuguese “Stop blaming, judging and killing us” during a march for International Women’s Day, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Gustavo Moreno)

Women gathered in Pakistan’s major cities to march amid a heavy security force presence. The organizers said that the objective of the demonstrations was to demand the rights guaranteed by the Constitution. Last year, some conservative groups threatened to forcibly prevent similar marches.

Women from the feminist group “Nuestros Pilares” perform during a demonstration against gender violence on International Women’s Day in Santiago, Chile, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

In Japan, women’s rights activists held a small rally to renew their demand that the government allow married couples to continue using different surnames. According to the civil code of 1898, a couple must adopt “the surname of the husband or wife” at the time of marriage. Polls show majority support for both men and women keeping their own last names.

Women shout slogans as they gather to mark International Women’s Day in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

In Turkey, women rallied in a central Istanbul neighborhood to try to demonstrate for their rights and protest the staggering death toll from the deadly earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria a month ago.

An Afghan bride attends a mass wedding ceremony during International Women’s Day, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Thousands of people defied the official ban on the march and were met by the police, who fired tear gas and arrested several people. Similar incidents marred the efforts of previous years to hold the march.

In Europe, hundreds of ethnic Albanian women protested in the Kosovo capital against domestic violence by throwing black and red smoke bombs towards police headquarters. The protesters, who rallied under the slogan “We march, we don’t celebrate”, accused the police, the public prosecutor’s office and the courts of gender discrimination.

In Russia, where International Women’s Day is a national holiday, President Vladimir Putin presented several women with state awards during a ceremony in the Kremlin. He singled out a military paramedic and a journalist for doing their duty during the Ukraine war, which the Kremlin insists on calling a “special military operation.”

In Spain alone, hundreds of thousands of women -with expectations of exceeding one million participants, as in previous years- attended nightly demonstrations in Madrid, Barcelona and other cities. Large rallies were also organized in many other cities around the world, while only minor events were held in some countries.

Although Spain has been registering one of the largest influxes of public in the world on March 8 for years, this year’s marches were marked by division within its own left-wing government over a law on sexual freedom that it has inadvertently carried to reduced sentences for hundreds of sex offenders.

Elsewhere in Europe, tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Paris and other French cities to protest, carrying banners reading “Equal pay now” and “Solidarity with the women of the world.” The rallies focused on protesting against proposed changes to the pension system, which women’s groups say are unfair to working mothers.

