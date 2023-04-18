MorphoSys and Incyte announce the results

BOSTON and WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MorphoSys US Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; NASDAQ: MOR), and Incyte (Nasdaq: INCY) today announced final follow-up data. five-year ups from the Phase 2 L-MIND study demonstrating that Monjuvi® (tafasitamab-cxix) combined with lenalidomide followed by Monjuvi monotherapy provided sustained and durable responses in adult patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) relapsed or refractory.

