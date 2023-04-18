Home » MorphoSys and Incyte announce the results
MorphoSys and Incyte announce the results

BOSTON and WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MorphoSys US Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; NASDAQ: MOR), and Incyte (Nasdaq: INCY) today announced final follow-up data. five-year ups from the Phase 2 L-MIND study demonstrating that Monjuvi® (tafasitamab-cxix) combined with lenalidomide followed by Monjuvi monotherapy provided sustained and durable responses in adult patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) relapsed or refractory.
Contacts
For more information:
MorphoSys
Media:Thomas Biegi
Vice president
Tel: +49 (0)89 / 89927 26079
[email protected]
Kaitlyn Nealy
Senior Director
Tel: +1 857-283-3945
[email protected]
Investors: Dott.ssa Julia Neugebauer
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +49 (0)89 / 899 27 179
[email protected]
IncyteMedia: Jennifer Antonacci
Executive Director, Public Affairs
Tel: +1 302 498 7036
[email protected]
Investor: Christine Chiou
Senior Director, Investor Relations
Tel: +1 302 498 6171
[email protected]

