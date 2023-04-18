Reolink E1 V2 smart home camera newly upgraded 2K HD resolution + AI humanoid/pet detection video

Reolink has recently launched an upgraded version of the 2K 3MP PT Smart Home Camera “E1 V2”. The E1 V2 uses 3 megapixels of high-definition. The upgraded version not only supports motion detection video recording, but also adds AI smart humanoid detection and pet detection functions. Accurately distinguish human figures/pets, thereby triggering video recording, instant push notifications on mobile apps, email notifications and linkage with its own sound alarm system. The E1 V2 is light and compact, and its white exterior design can be integrated into home furnishings. It is a household-grade high-definition Wi-Fi IP Camera. E1 V2 is equipped with Pan/Tilt function, supports 256GB MicroSD card, and provides 24-hour recording/scheduled recording/detection recording, creating a full-featured, ultra-high-definition flagship home network monitoring system! In addition to recording to MicroSD card, E1 V2 also supports Reolink Cloud video cloud storage service.

Main selling points of Reolink E1 V2:

2K 3MP (2304×1296) HD resolution

AI Humanoid Detection/ Pet Detection/ Motion Detection Video

12m Infrared Night Vision w/ IR Cut

Extra wide steering (Pan 355° /Tilt 50°)

Support two-way voice calls

Support 256GB MicroSD card

Plug and Play-QR Code mobile phone three-step installation

All-round multifunctional “Reolink” mobile app

2 sets of streaming mode to watch more smoothly

Wi-Fi wireless connection

The pure white dice blend perfectly into the environment

2K 3 MP (2304×1296) HD resolution

Reolink E1 V2 adopts 2K 3 MP 1296p lens, 2304×1296 high-resolution picture is detailed. Whether it is installed in a home, office, store or warehouse, the E1 V2 can present the situation on site in every detail.

AI smart human figure/pet detection/motion detection video

Reolink E1 V2 is equipped with AI intelligent human detection and pet detection, so E1 V2 can more accurately detect human shapes and distinguish pets, including cats and dogs, than ordinary IP cameras, so as to avoid false touches and provide more accurate alarms. E1 V2 is also equipped with a motion detection design. Users can set the motion detection range. When there is an object moving within the range, the E1 V2 will be triggered in real time to record the video to the MicroSD card, the instant push notification of the APP, the email notification and the E1 V2 itself. The audible alarm system provides an instant deterrent effect. The body is equipped with a MicroSD card slot, which can support up to 256GB MicroSD card. You can watch documentaries on the Reolink App at any time, and the security monitoring is under control.

12-meter infrared night vision efficient 24-hour day and night monitoring

In addition to the built-in CMOS Sensor, Reolink E1 V2 is equipped with 8 professional-grade infrared LED night vision lights and IR-Cut Removable. The color of the picture is bright and bright under sunlight, and the image is also clear in low light or even total darkness (0Lux) at night. Very clear, to achieve 24-hour day and night monitoring, will not miss any movement.

Extra wide steering (Pan 355° /Tilt 50°)

The lens provides a full range of 355° horizontal and 50° vertical rotation monitoring and digital zoom functions, which is convenient for users to install the lens in different positions, and will not miss any corner under the lens, providing users with a highly flexible field of view to achieve a comprehensive view Multi-angle monitoring.

256GB plug-in card video can be recorded in segments for a long time

Reolink E1 V2 is equipped with 24-hour recording/scheduling recording/detection recording, which can be set by users through the Reolink App / Reolink Client computer control software. The scheduled recording function allows users to customize the recording schedule, select the time and date of automatic recording according to their needs, and directly record the video in the Micro SD card, which supports up to 256GB. In addition, users can browse earlier video clips at any time, making it easier to manage and monitor the situation at home.

Wi-Fi wireless connection

Reolink E1 V2 has a built-in 2.4GHz wireless module, and the maximum connection speed is 150Mbps under 2.4GHz connection, allowing E1 V2 to transmit the best picture quality.

Supports two-way voice communication Reolink E1 V2 has a built-in microphone and loudspeaker, enabling two-way communication between the monitoring terminal and the scene, making the alarm protection function more comprehensive! QR Code mobile phone 3-step installation In order to meet the needs of users for convenience and speed, Reolink E1 V2 uses QR Code for quick installation. There is a unique QR Code attached to the bottom of each E1 V2, just run the “Reolink” App on your phone/tablet to install the IP Camera easily!

All-round multifunctional “Reolink” mobile app

The “Reolink” App takes care of users’ needs in all aspects and provides multi-functional settings. QR Code setting IP Cam, two-way call, alarm setting, simple video recording and photo review and other functions, also provides a series of more convenient functions such as 16 split screen, video recording/photographing on mobile phone, screen reversal and mirroring, resolution setting, Mail setting, etc. More user-friendly functions allow users to easily control the Reolink IP Cam at home/office anytime, anywhere! Both iOS App Store and Android Google Play are available.

2 sets of streaming mobile phone Full HD monitoring

Reolink E1 V2 provides 2 streaming channels for users to choose, allowing up to 12 users to watch simultaneously. Users can set different compression formats and resolutions for simultaneous streaming output, with a maximum support of 15 fps. At the same time, the smart mobile device can also be used for real-time streaming monitoring with a resolution of up to 2304×1296. It can also provide users with high-quality and stable images in different venues and equipment.

The pure white dice blend perfectly into the environment

The dice of Reolink E1 V2 are small and weigh only 200g, which is suitable for placing anywhere; the pure white body blends perfectly into the environment.

Comes with a range of accessories

Reolink E1 V2 also comes with a series of accessories, among which the power cord is up to 3 meters, which is convenient for users to install Reolink network camera system in all directions!

Reolink E1 V2 price

Reolink E1 V2

3MP PT Smart Home Camera

Retail price: HK$339 (24 months warranty)

Inquiries: 2541 2982 (Everbest)

latest videos