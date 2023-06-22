Mortara Instrument Europe Srl / Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.3286/2023 of 13.6.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 14666/2022 Mortara Instrument Europe Srl with the intervention ad adiuvandum of Confindustria Medical Devices against Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, the Conference of the Regions and Autonomous Provinces, the Regions, the Department of Health of the Sicily Region, the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano and towards of Roche Diagnostics Spa

Attachments:

Ordinance (PDF 235.2 Kb)

Instance (PDF 126.8 Kb)

Appeal – Mortara Instrument Europe Srl_.pdf (PDF 0.70 Mb)

Reasons Added Abruzzo – Mortara Instrument Europe.pdf (PDF 0.60 Mb)

Reasons Added ER – Mortara Instrument Europe.pdf (PDF 0.54 Mb)

Motifs Added FVG – Mortara Instrument Europe.pdf (PDF 0.56 Mb)

Reasons Added Brands – Mortara Instrument Europe.pdf (PDF 0.57 Mb)

Reasons Added P. Bolzano – Mortara Instrument Europe.pdf (PDF 0.58 Mb)

Reasons Added P. Trento – Mortara Instrument Europe.pdf (PDF 0.57 Mb)

Reasons Added Piedmont – Mortara Instrument Europe.pdf (PDF 0.58 Mb)

Reasons added Puglia – Mortara Instrument Europe.pdf (PDF 0.62 Mb)

Reasons added Tuscany – Mortara Instrument Europe.pdf (PDF 0.51 Mb)

