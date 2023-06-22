Euro U21: Italy beaten 2-1 by France, refereeing bad – Football

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 22 – France beat Italy 2-1 in the first match of group D of the Under-21 European Football Championship, played in Cluj. A defeat that the Azzurri didn’t deserve, despite having faced a strong opponent especially in attack. But it was above all the unfavorable episodes that decided the outcome. The absence of Var and goal line technology meant that a clear foul was ignored at the start of the action of the second French goal – scored by Barcola, favored by a mistake by Udogie – and above all, it denied Bellanova the joy of 2 -2 in injury time, despite the fact that the ball had clearly entered. The first French goal – scored by Kalimuendo with a splendid back-heel in the 22nd minute – was equalized by a header from Pellegri in the 36th minute. On Sunday, against Switzerland, Italy is already bound to win. (HANDLE).



