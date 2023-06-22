Home » A young Pakistani man was afraid to enter a submarine Info
A young Pakistani man was afraid to enter a submarine Info

by admin
A young Pakistani man was afraid to enter a submarine Info

The aunt of Sulejman Davud (19), who died with his father in the submarine “Titan”, told NBC that her nephew was “terrified” by the expedition before he set out on the trip.

Source: Profimedia

Azmeh Dawood, the older sister of Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and the aunt of 19-year-old Suleiman, said the young man told a relative he was “not up for it” and felt “terrified” about the trip. As he says, he was afraid to enter the submarine.

I think of Sulejman, who is 19 years old, inside, fighting for breath… It’s an unreal situation. I feel like I’m in a very bad movie, with a countdown, but you didn’t know what you were counting down to… It was hard to breathe thinking about them“, said Azmeh Davud and pointed out that the whole situation is totally unreal.

Azmeh Dawood also spoke about her younger brother Shahzadi Dawood (48), Suleiman’s father, who also died in the implosion.

“He was my younger brother… I held him when he was born,” she added.


HE WAS VERY AFRAID OF THAT TRIP: Pakistani billionaire's sister revealed why father and son boarded a submarine

According to her, her brother was “absolutely obsessed” with the Titanic from an early age. He loved visiting museum exhibits about the wreck, which is why he paid $250,000 for a submarine ticket. The Dawood family is among the richest in Pakistan, but has strong ties to the UK and is believed to live in a mansion in Surrey. Shahzada’s father Hussain is the president of Dawood Hercules Corporation, which produces chemicals, and Engro Corporation, which produces fertilizers.

In addition to members of the Davud family, the billionaire Hamish Harding, the captain of the submarine “Nautilus” and the prominent diver Paul-Henri Nargole, as well as the executive director of “Ocean Gate” Stockton Rush, also perished.

(WORLD/New)

