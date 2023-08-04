Home » Moscow, Ukrainian attacks on Crimea and naval base in Russia thwarted
Moscow, Ukrainian attacks on Crimea and naval base in Russia thwarted

Russian forces foiled overnight and early morning air and sea drone attacks on annexed Crimea and the Novorossiysk naval base in Russia’s Krasnodar Territory in the south of the country, Moscow’s Defense Ministry said. the Tax.
This morning Russian ships destroyed two marine drones that attempted to attack the Russian naval base in Novorossiysk.

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine have launched two unmanned boats to attack the Novorossiysk naval base,” the ministry said.

In response to the attack, Russian warships visually located and destroyed the unmanned vessels using (their) standard weapons.”
Russian air defenses shot down 10 drones that attempted to attack Crimea overnight, while three other drones were neutralized by electronic warfare equipment, according to the ministry. A few hours earlier, an adviser to the pro-Russian governor of the annexed peninsula, Oleg Kryuchkov, had stated that air defense systems had been activated in several districts of Crimea and that all targets had been shot down without causing damage or casualties.

