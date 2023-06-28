Mosquito bites, how to defend yourself and how to treat them

What could actually stop mosquitoes from biting us? As we know, they choose us for a matter of skin and our predisposition is genetic, so there’s little we can do: we could use repellents, be careful, covered and always alert, but when faced with a mosquito it will continue to choose us over somebody else. To help us be a little less magnets, the researcher Maisie Vollans of Oxford University has reviewed all the most recent studies on the subject and compiled a list of seven useful tips to avoid this summer nuisance.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

