Korean FA Cup 4/1 Final 001 Ulsan Hyundai VS Jeju United_League_Match_Record

Original title: Korean FA Cup 4/1 final 001 Ulsan Hyundai VS Jeju United

Review of last issue

Sunday: Incheon United vs Pohang Steelers

Half-court direction: flat negative negative nine consecutive red

Sunday night game: 009 wins handicap 011 wins 2.8 five consecutive reds

Sunday evening game singles: 001 loss 003 handicap (14) times 3 consecutive reds

today’s game

Ulsan Hyundai vs Jeju United

Direction: main win

Score: 2-1 1-0

The recent 15 red 8, a few days ago the main promotion of the American professional football Orlando 2-2 draw with Philadelphia, it is still good, it is the Dragon Boat Festival, I wish you a happy holiday, the European Youth Championship, Ukraine 2-0 victory over Croatia, The Croatian youth team is seriously out of gear, Belgium drew with the Netherlands, Spain beat Romania and we successfully won, let’s continue to watch the Korean Football Cup today.

Ulsan Hyundai, as the top team in the K-League, has performed well in various competitions this season. This game is also very important to them. The fighting spirit of the team players is still very strong. It also ranks first with an advantage of 13 points. For this game, they can go all out to play this game well. The recent state of the team is also very good. In the last 10 games, they have achieved 7 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss. During this period, they also scored 25 goals and conceded 13 goals. They also showed a very strong offensive ability against other teams. , The recent performance of the team at home is also very good. In the past 10 league games, the record of 8 wins and 2 draws at home is as high as 80%. Many players have left the team one after another to recover free agency.

Jeju United, as a mid-range team in the K-League, has performed relatively stable this season. The team has maintained a good state recently. In the past 10 games, they have achieved 5 wins, 3 draws and 2 losses. During this period, they also scored 23 losses. With 16 goals, the team’s forward firepower is still very good, but the team’s defense is not stable, but the performance of the losing team is still very good in the away game. Nearly 10 league away games have won 6 wins With a record of 1 draw and 3 losses, the winning rate reached 60%. The pressure on Ulsan Hyundai is also slow in this scene, but the fighting spirit for the promotion team is still not bad.

The paper strength of the two teams is still Ulsan Hyundai is better, and Ulsan Hyundai also easily defeated Jeju United with a record of 5-1 at home in the recent league matches and won the victory. This game must be full of psychological advantages for them. They are full, and now they are far ahead in points in this league, and there is not much pressure. On the other hand, Jeju United’s position in this league is still not stable enough, and the team’s defense has also encountered problems recently. This game is optimistic about Ulsan Hyundai’s victory at home. .Return to Sohu to see more

