Mosquitoes: what means protect against bites? | > – Guide

Not only chemical agents such as DEET and Icaridin protect against mosquitoes. In addition to herbal remedies, mosquito nets on windows, for example, offer effective protection against mosquito bites.

The best mosquito repellents are chemical: they offer effective mosquito protection through the active ingredients diethyltoluamide (DEET) or icaridin. Mosquito repellents with Icaridin protect for about five hours after application, mosquito repellent with DEET repels mosquitoes for up to eight hours. Nevertheless, consumer advocates recommend anti-mosquito agents with Icaridin. Because DEET, according to the Hamburg consumer advice center, can irritate mucous membranes and eyes more easily.

DEET and biocide vaporizers: Effective protection with side effects

Products with DEET are not suitable for small children and pregnant women because of the risk of irritation of the mucous membranes. And adults should also use a different mosquito repellent if their eyes burn, itch or water, or if the conjunctiva and eyelids swell when using DEET mosquito repellent. Mosquito repellents with Icaridin appear to irritate the mucous membrane less frequently than DEET agents.

Biocide vaporizers that are plugged into the socket are also effective, but not without side effects: the emitted vapors keep mosquitoes away, but they can cause headaches, dizziness and numbness, especially in sensitive people. It is therefore important during use to ventilate the rooms sufficiently from time to time.

How bad are mosquito sprays for the environment?

The biocides contained in chemical mosquito sprays are apparently problematic for the environment: DEET can damage aquatic organisms and microorganisms, and there are indications of this with Icaridin. Consumers should therefore absolutely not exceed the dosage recommended by the manufacturer. How the chemicals affect the environment:

Diethyltoluamid (DEET): DEET was developed by the US Army to protect soldiers from mosquitoes. The active ingredient is used in sprays such as Anti Brumm or Nobite with an active ingredient content of 20 to 50 percent. DEET is a chemical that requires authorization and in higher doses can harm environmental organisms. The manufacturers of insect repellents must therefore print warnings and dosage information on the packaging. The composition in sprays makes DEET a water-soluble substance. However, sewage treatment plants can only remove 70 percent of the amount of DEET from the water. 30 percent goes back into the water cycle and decomposes over time.

Icaridin: The insecticide Icaridin is also subject to approval in the EU. Nature conservation organizations complain that Icaridin is not a harmless substance for the environment. An American study from 2018 came to the conclusion that the concentration of an over-the-counter American insect spray with the active ingredient Icaridin can decimate the larvae of amphibians if they are exposed to the substance for a longer period of time therein a serious indication that the environmental properties of Icaridin should be further explored. *(Source: Rafael Almeida (Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies, Millbrook, NY) et al., Royal Society Biology Letters, doi: 10.1098/rsbl.2018.0526)

Mosquito repellents are water soluble

When it comes to mosquito repellents that are applied to the skin, it is important to remember that they are water soluble. Therefore, they lose their effectiveness when bathing or during sweaty activities and must be reapplied.

Mosquito repellent with chemicals: when is it recommended?

To be on the safe side, one should always resort to the effective chemical agents if a sting is associated with a health risk that goes beyond the unpleasant itching. This applies, for example, in certain African or Asian regions where mosquitoes can transmit diseases such as malaria or dengue fever.

Mosquito repellent without chemicals: How good are herbal active ingredients?

Essential oils from citrus fruits, lavender, eucalyptus or cedar wood applied directly to the skin help – but only for a short time. In tests by Stiftung Warentest, so-called anti-mosquito bracelets, which are intended to drive away mosquitoes with essential oils, have proven to be largely ineffective. Some people are also allergic to some plant-based active ingredients such as geraniol. If in doubt, test the products on a small area of ​​skin for compatibility before the first large-scale application.

Good mosquito repellent without oils and sprays

You can also do without oils and sprays – it is best to combine various mosquito repellent measures:

Insect screens are an effective form of protection and are widely used in regions with high mosquito populations. Close-meshed, weatherproof fiberglass fabric in front of the window openings ensure that mosquitoes do not even get into the bedrooms and living rooms. Not all people are equally attracted to mosquitoes. The composition of the sweat on the skin plays a role, as does the decomposition of the sweat by individually different skin bacteria. Showering before bed or before a cookout removes human perspiration, which is attractive to mosquitoes. In addition, a fan in the room can swirl the body odor so that it is perceived less intensively by the mosquitoes. The right clothing can help, for example light colors and long-sleeved sweaters made of fabric that is not too thin. Light-colored clothing has the advantage that you can spot the small attackers more quickly and then mechanically drive them away with a sure hand. In summer, avoid being near lakes and rivers after dusk – mosquitoes cavort here because they lay their eggs in puddles and water bodies.

Bite healer, onion, gels: This helps with mosquito bites

If you get bitten despite mosquito repellent, you can relieve the itching and contain a possible inflammation.

Cooling the puncture site and covering it with a slice of lemon or onion helps reduce swelling and itching. Cooling gels or creams with a small amount of hydrocortisone from the pharmacy can also provide relief.

With a battery-operated so-called stitch healer or “heat pen”, the puncture site is heated for a few seconds over a small 50 degree hot plate. The heat kills the protein in the injection site that is causing the itching.

Treat mosquito bites with home remedies

NDR viewers recommend these home remedies for itchy mosquito bites:

yarrow: “If a mosquito has bitten me, I take one or two leaves of yarrow (Achillea millefolium) and rub them over the bite. The itching subsides immediately and there are no wheals either, always works for me.” (Werner Hoffmann)

Propolis: “An old household remedy for stings and also for small inflammations is propolis from bees, it has a disinfecting effect and is particularly good if it is applied shortly after the sting.” (Peter Plenz)

buckhorn: “The only thing that really helps against mosquito bites and doesn’t even cost anything is plantain. Rub a leaf between your fingers and put the juice on the bite and the itching is gone.” (Gunther Hassler)

Ginger: “If it’s itchy, cut fresh ginger into slices and rub it into the sting area and, if possible, leave the ginger slice on it for a while. Has always helped me a lot as a sufferer who is very plagued by it.” (Ursula Rieth)

Vinegar: “I fill normal vinegar into a small bottle with a pipette, for example an empty nose drop bottle. Sprayed on directly after the sting, it doesn’t itch and doesn’t swell. The next day you can’t see anything from the sting. My mother always has had it with me when I was little.” (Monika Brdek)

