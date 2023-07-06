Home » A historic and unthinkable figure
News

A historic and unthinkable figure

by admin
A historic and unthinkable figure

The deputy of Nuevas Ideas, Alexia Rivas, highlighted the 400 days without homicides that are celebrated under the management of President Nayib Bukele.

“Today El Salvador celebrates 400 days WITHOUT HOMICIDES. A historic and unthinkable figure. Today we celebrate that in 400 days no Salvadoran has lost their life thanks to the strategies of our President Nayib Bukele, the Security Cabinet, and the accompaniment of the Assembly”, were the words of the legislator.

Thanks to security strategies, El Salvador has become the safest country in the American continent, as well as an international benchmark on the subject. This is in comparison to past administrations, where the traditional parties allowed gangs to grow in the country, causing deaths and insecurity for Salvadorans.

See also  Criticism and cancellation of subscriptions.. The Egyptians are punishing “Netflix” because of Queen Cleopatra

You may also like

In six municipalities of the country, no one...

Advertising for cycling and for the city of...

MS13 palabrero dies after attacking police officers in...

Justice Served: Sentencing of Willard Miller for the...

César Azpilicueta is a new Atlético de Madrid...

Lightning killed two people on Ukraine’s highest mountain

ELN armed strike prevents registering voter ID cards...

Commentary on the dispute over a Borgfeld climate...

80 families from the El Valle parish join...

In Cesar and Magdalena Prodeco invested $11,238 million...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy