The deputy of Nuevas Ideas, Alexia Rivas, highlighted the 400 days without homicides that are celebrated under the management of President Nayib Bukele.

“Today El Salvador celebrates 400 days WITHOUT HOMICIDES. A historic and unthinkable figure. Today we celebrate that in 400 days no Salvadoran has lost their life thanks to the strategies of our President Nayib Bukele, the Security Cabinet, and the accompaniment of the Assembly”, were the words of the legislator.

Thanks to security strategies, El Salvador has become the safest country in the American continent, as well as an international benchmark on the subject. This is in comparison to past administrations, where the traditional parties allowed gangs to grow in the country, causing deaths and insecurity for Salvadorans.

