MotoGP, Guizzo Quartararo in the Assen warm up, Nakagami 2nd with the Honda orphaned by Marquez

Fabio takes the best time in the last free session, Nakagami defends Honda’s honour. Bagnaia 3rd time trial on Vinales and Bezzecchi, Morbidelli did well 7th ahead of Marini

Written by Marco Caregnato – Sun, 25/06/2023 – 10:40

Fabio Quartararo continues to enjoy a positive weekend in Assen and this morning he took the satisfaction of placing his Yamaha at the top of the warm up standings. A session which may even be worth little from a technical point of view, given the new format which has also reduced its duration, but which is probably good for the morale of the Frenchman, who after yesterday’s podium in the Sprint Race wants to dream big for the Grand Prix.

Behind him was Taka Nakagami, who will carry almost all of Honda’s weight on his shoulders in this GP. Marc Marquez announced his forfeit from the Grand Prix, exactly as he had done at the Sachsenring, but in this case the doctors deemed it unfit. Lecuona is making an excellent impression on the Japanese bike, but with Marquez, Rins and Mir absent, it seems clear that it is only on Nakagami that HRC’s hopes of making an at least dignified figure in the race are based. Bradl continues his work as a tester, but fails to be incisive in the race.

Bagnaia took the 3rd fastest time this morning ahead of Vinales and Bezzecchi. Pecco will certainly have a more aggressive approach today than yesterday, the points up for grabs are 25 and it was at Assen that he began his ride towards the title in 2022. He will hardly be as compliant as he appeared yesterday in the fight with Bezzecchi. On the other hand, Bez is getting a taste for it and today he could aim for his third victory of the season, the fourth if we also consider yesterday’s Sprint Race.

This is the classification of the MotoGP warm up at Assen:

