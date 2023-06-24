MotoGP, LIVE Sprint Race Assen: live coverage lap after lap, Bezzecchi on pole

Marco starts from the first position, front row all Ducati with Bagnaia and Marini. Quartararo starts from 4th and dreams of the podium, Martìn makes a mistake in qualifying and is 10th on the grid. Marquez starts from 17th ahead of Bastianini after the contact in Q1

Written by Marco Caregnato – Sat, 24/06/2023 – 14:58

15:25 – The three-second penalty to Brad Binder confirmed, the podium goes to Fabio Quartararo. Soon the updated standings, while Bezzecchi enjoys the lap of honour

LAST LAP – Victory for Marco Bezzecchi in this Sprint Race in Assen! Second place for Bagnaia ahead of Binder, Quartararo and Aleix Espargarò. But a long lap penalty was given to Binder, who could be penalized with 3 seconds, leaving the podium to Quartararo. Soon the decision.

LAST LAP – Bezzecchi increases his lead, he is flying towards victory in this Sprint Race at Assen! Bagnaia has second place in the safe, Quartararo tries to attack Binder for third place, with Aleix a privileged observer.

ROUND 12 – Bezzecchi holds on, brings the advantage back to 7/10! Now there is a little train that goes from Binder to Aleix Espargarò, with Quartararo sandwiched between them. Lorenzo Savadori in the meantime passed Marc Marquez and is now 16th. Bastianini close to Marini for 8th place. Soon the last round!

ROUND 11 – Bagnaia recovers another tenths, now the gap is 6 tenths. He’s trying! Meanwhile, Aleix Espargarò is getting closer and closer to Quartararo, now there are 6 tenths between the two, with Binder just ahead. Enea Bastianini in the meantime has climbed up to 9th position. Aleix Espargarò three tenths behind Quartararo, the duel for 4th place will soon begin and the podium is not far away, Binder is very close!

ROUND 10 – The classification with Bagnaia who has now slightly increased his pace! The gap with Bezzecchi is now 8 tenths

LAP 9 – Bezzecchi continues his escape, but Bagnaia doesn’t give up and stays exactly one second behind. Binder is also close, while Vinales attacks and passes Marini for 7th place. Aleix Espargarò about 8 tenths from Quartararo, who is riding very well. Meanwhile Marc Marquez is 17th and Savadori is attacking him.

ROUND 8 – Bezzecchi extends his lead to one second, Marco is on the run. Aleix Espargarò is lapping very fast, he is the best on the track and is closely following Martìn and Quartararo. Now Aleix is ​​attacking Martìn and passes him! Miller in the meantime loses two positions, perhaps a long one. Zarco also made a mistake, now 13th. Aleix Espargarò is targeting Quartararo now.

ROUND 7 – Bezzecchi is pulling ahead of Bagnaia, now he has an advantage of eight tenths. Quartararo tries to pass Binder, but suffers too much on the straight with his Yamaha. Meanwhile Marc Marquez drops to 16th place behind Raul Fernandez. Very difficult race for Marc. Alex Marquez has passed Zarco, he is now 10th.

ROUND 6 – Bezzecchi is trying to pull away from Bagnaia, while Jorge Martìn is closing the gap on Quartararo. Espargarò also passed Marini and is now 6th. Duel also between Vinales and Zarco who swap positions twice. Miller passes Zarco in turn.

ROUND 5 – Beautiful duel between Bagnaia and Bezzecchi, with Marco passing Pecco! Here is the standings on lap 5, with Vinales passing Zarco and behind Espargarò. Out of Giannantonio!

ROUND 4 – Bezzecchi closed the gap on Bagnaia, he crosses the finish line glued to Pecco! Marc Marquez meanwhile drops to 14th position, passed by Nakagami. Aleix Espargarò now 7th on Zarco, then Vinales

ROUND 3 – Bezzecchi passes Binder and gets back into second position behind Bagnaia! Quartararo remains glued to the leading group and threatens Binder. Not bad Bastianini, 12th now. Oliveira, who started very well, sinks to 22nd position, perhaps a mistake for the Portuguese.

ROUND 2 – The standings on the first pass over the finish line, with Bagnaia ahead of Binder and Bezzecchi.

LAP 1 – The Sprint Race kicks off, Bagnaia gets off to a great start and takes the lead into the first corner! Behind him Binder passing Bezzecchi! Quartararo 4th, Marini didn’t start very well. Vinales also starts badly, 11th. Marc Marquez passes 5 and is 12th

15:00 – The warm-up lap starts in Assen, the start of the Sprint Race is coming soon!

14:58 – The mechanics encourage Marco Bezzecchi, who can relaunch himself in the world championship standings this weekend.

14:57 – The Safety Car leaves the grid to tackle the lap and then line up behind the grid.

14:56 – The mechanics begin to leave the grid, the warm-up lap in Assen will start shortly for a Sprint Race that will be held over a distance of 13 laps.

14:54 – It will be a tough race for Marc Marquez, who starts only 17th. The Spaniard is experiencing a very difficult weekend in Assen, it will be interesting to see his approach to this race.

14:53 – Marco Bezzecchi will start from pole, behind him Bagnaia and Marini complete an all Ducati and VR46 front row. On the other hand, in the second row are Quartararo’s Yamaha, Binder’s KTM and Espargarò’s Aprilia. In short, this is a good track for Ducati, but the rivals are well present and especially Binder could be the surprise in the opening laps.

14:50 – Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the MotoGP Sprint Race in Assen. Drivers on the grid, less than ten minutes to the warm-up lap for the drivers.

Qualifying at Assen was a private affair between the boys of the VR46 Academy, with Bezzecchi able to take pole setting the new Dutch track record. The front row was completed by Bagnaia and Marini, who also crashed before being able to attempt the final attack on the stopwatch. The excellent Fabio Quartararo will start in 4th position, able to make the most of the potential of his Yamaha on a track that has historically been a friend of the M1. For Fabio the first chance of the season to be a real protagonist also in the race.

Brad Binder starts from 5th ahead of Aleix Espargarò, with an Aprilia that also placed Vinales in seventh position. The two riders from the Noale-based company could be an excellent surprise in the race, given the pace on display and Vinales made two excellent starts at the Sachsenring, recovering positions in both, thus demonstrating that he had solved the problems that had afflicted him in the first rounds of the world championship.

Completing the third row will be Zarco and Alex Marquez, while Jorge Martìn will start 10th, who ran into a mistake that killed his chances of taking pole. Very difficult qualifying for Marc Marquez, who will start from only 17th ahead of Bastianini after also hitting him in Q1 (HERE the images).

Our report of the Sprint Race will start a few minutes before 3 pm, Stay Tuned!

This is the starting grid at Assen:

Unsubscribe from updates Stay updated, click to enable notifications from GPOne.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

