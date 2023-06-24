Home » Sixth place for Maurer in the canoe sprint over 500 m
Sixth place for Maurer in the canoe sprint over 500 m

U23 European Champion Timon Maurer finished sixth in the 500m kayak sprint final at the European Games in Kraków on Saturday. The 22-year-old was about 0.8 seconds short of bronze in this European Championship competition, the title went to Adam Varga from Hungary.

With the 32-year-old Ana-Roxana Lehaci, Maurer finished sixth in the kayak doubles in the B final over 200 m mixed and thus ranked 15th overall. The canoeists continue on Thursday with the whitewater slalom competitions.

