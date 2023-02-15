news-txt”>

(ANSA) – AOSTA, FEBRUARY 15 – An online training course on mountain medicine dedicated to high-altitude professionals, such as alpine guides, pisteurs secouristes, naturalistic hiking guides, ski. This was announced by Jean Pierre Fosson, director of the Safe Mountain Foundation (Fms), during a press conference on the ‘Cime’ project, which aims to experiment with new telemedicine solutions between Valle d’Aosta and Valais (Switzerland). “The more trained people we have – underlined Fosson – the more they will be able to prevent accidents and save lives”.



“It will be – said Fosson – a training of the highest level, which will see the participation of doctors from the Local Health Authority of the Valle d’Aosta but also from the rest of Italy and the Valais”. The promotional campaign will begin in April and the goal for online training is “to continue over the next five years”. The modules, complete with videos and quizzes, will last 30-40 minutes and will analyze ‘context’, ‘anatomy/physiology’, ‘symptoms/diagnostics’ and ‘treatments’.



“Cime – recalled Guido Giardini, health director of Usl and president of Fms – is an acronym that stands for cooperation for innovation in mountain medicine. It is part of a trend that represents years of work. We have been working with these for 15 years now partner on telemedicine. It is also part of the development of digital healthcare in the post-covid period, as also envisaged by the Pnrr. It is a question of developing common protocols, in neighboring, similar territories, with the same health problems”. It is, said Massimo Uberti, director general of the Local Health Authority, a “project we have been working on for some time. We believe that beyond the value of the project itself, the network is within the reach of our Local Health Authority, which is located in a mountain a junction between the other Italian regions and those bordering on us”. (HANDLE).

