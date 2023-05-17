Mountains and high blood pressure, checks in Dolomite refuges – Healthcare

news-txt”>

A campaign to measure pressure at high altitudes in two alpine refuges was promoted by the Ulss 1 company in the Dolomites to raise awareness on prevention, on World Hypertension Day.

This condition constitutes one of the main risk factors of important cardio-cerebrovascular diseases and presents, in the province of Belluno, an estimated number of over 35,000 people, with an increasing gradient dictated by age.

In the mountain context, there is now a stable collaboration underway between the Prevention Department of the Ulss, the Italian Society of Mountain Medicine and the Cai, for a campaign to measure pressure at high altitudes.

From 16 July, this initiative will involve the two Alpine refuges Semenza and Dal Piaz, located at an altitude of approximately 2,000 metres, where a health team will voluntarily evaluate the person’s lifestyle and measure blood pressure. Everything will become part of a national database, managed in an academic setting, with the aim of providing indications on the reduction of hypertensive risk at altitude.