Android 14’s new Ultra HDR feature, these Samsung models will support

Google released a number of new products at the Google I / O 2023 developer conference last week. Among them, many netizens paid more attention to the Pixel Fold released by Google for the first time and the new version of Android 14 that came with the new products.

It is widely known that the Android 14 system will introduce the Ultra HDR photo format, which is backward compatible with the JPEG format. Photos taken with the Ultra HDR format turned on will be stored in 10-bit high dynamic range, but higher-spec hardware support is required, and it may only be supported by Android flagships. According to the Samsung official forum camera moderator, the Ultra HDR function of Android 14 is not only a camera function, but also requires the device to support HDR display. To put it simply, the function will be more inclined to prepare for higher mid-range and high-end mobile phones. Because the Ultra HDR feature requires Android phones to capture images and videos in HDR format and then display them on the HDR screen with the same dynamic range.

At present, the manufacturer has announced the first batch of lists that can be experienced, and you can experience the beta version of the Android 14 system. Among them, Xiaomi and OPPO will have relatively more models. Samsung only has some Galaxy A series phones and the latest Galaxy Note, Galaxy S, and Galaxy Z series phones equipped with screens capable of displaying HDR content, so only these devices will get Android 14’s Ultra HDR feature. However, Samsung officials have not yet specified which phones and tablets will get the feature. It is expected that things will become clear after Samsung releases the One UI 6.0 Beta update later this year. Will you guys like the Android 14 Ultea HDR feature?