Q&A between Anthony Cassano e Jose Mourinho. The former striker had recently not used soft words to describe the Roma coach: “Today for me he is a coach who is the same whether he trains Real Madrid or Sanmartinese. He doesn’t give a shit about football“. Mou retorted yesterday, in the press conference after the victory against Turin: “Everyone is free to have his preferences or even to criticize. But when it comes to others, like Antonio Cassano, things are different: he enjoys himself, the others work seriously. Cassano played for Roma, in the Inter and Real: in Madrid he is remembered for his jacket (with which he was presented to Real, ed), with Roma he won a Super Cup without playingin Inter has not not even won the cup of Lombardy. But you know what I won with Inter, Real Madrid and Roma. He’ll have a problem with me, but I won’t with him.”

MOURINHO ANSWERS TO CASSANO: “FIND LIVAJA AND ENJOY LESS” The real lunge against the Bari player, however, comes in the final declaration: “I only tell him one thing because he is 40 and I am 60, every now and then in life, if you always try to play bowling,

trovi un Marko Livaja and you have less fun”.

CASSANO, LIVAJA AND THE PREVIOUS 2012/13 To understand what Mourinho is referring to, we need to travel ten years back in time. Season

2012/13Cassano and Livaja play in the

Inter coached by Stramaccioni. Between the two there would have been a

brawl in training due to a slightly too irreverent attitude held by the Bari native towards the Croatian (who now plays for Hajduk Spalato), who is eleven years younger. In this dispute, according to Mourinho (who at the time was coaching Real Madrid but had remained in contact with several Nerazzurri players from the Treble, which is probably why the Portuguese learned about the fact), it would therefore have been Cassano who had the worst .