The Federal Prosecutor’s Office, following the statements to the media by Jose Mourinhoopened an investigation into the episode which led to theexpulsion of the Roma coach during yesterday’s match with the Cremona. The Giallorossi coach and the fourth official of the match, Marco Serra, will be heard shortly. This was announced by sources from the prosecutor’s office.

Mourinho-Serra, what happened in Cremonese-Roma

The match between Cremonese and Rome was characterized by the expulsion of Mourinho after a couple of minutes of the second half. The Portuguese coach was sent off for one spat with the fourth man Serra. What would have unleashed his fury was a phrase said by Serra. Lo Special One was furious and shouted at the referee little ones: “Give him the red!”, pointing to the fourth man. Then, after moments of tension, he was calmed down with difficulty by goalkeeping coach Nuno Santos and team manager Cardini. That didn’t stop him from getting one two-match ban.

Furia Mourinho: the Special One’s reaction to the expulsion

The Hague: “There is no audio of the fourth official with Mourinho”

Meanwhile, sources in The Hague have explained to ANSA that there is no audio from the fourth official in the dialogue with Mourinho during yesterday’s match: “The fourth official is usually not recorded because his voice and background noises would interfere with the audio of the referee and the men at the Var. The recording only takes place if the fourth official pushes the button and activates the mechanism, but yesterday evening – conclude the Aia sources – this has not happened“.

Mourinho, the words on the referee Serra

“There are those who have known me for years and know that I am emotional but not crazy. To have this reaction it means that something has happened. We need to understand if from a legal point of view I can do something, given that Piccinini gave me the red light on suggestion of the fourth referee. Who did not have the honesty to say how he treated me, and what originated my reaction. I would like to understand if there is audio of what he said to me but I don’t want to get into the thing in saying who is from Turin and on Sunday we play against Juve and he wants me off the bench” Mourinho said to Dazn at the end of the game.