Home Health Mourinho sues Livaja against Cassano, the Croatian’s wife reacts
Health

Mourinho sues Livaja against Cassano, the Croatian’s wife reacts

by admin
Mourinho sues Livaja against Cassano, the Croatian’s wife reacts

The editorial staff Sunday 9 April 2023, 3.11 pm

The echo of parole Of José Mourinho against Cassano came loud and clear in Croatia. Marko Livaja he already heard about them on Saturday evening and, like him, his wife Iris. The partner of the Croatian attacker, who has two children with him, not only re-shared some tweets in the stories that resumed what Mou said, but then also wanted to say something about her in the first person.

Mourinho against Cassano, the reaction of Livaja’s wife

Iris published the words of the Roma coach and then made her choice two emoticons: one laughing and one clapping. It’s hard to be clearer than that.

Corriere dello Sport by subscription

Together for passion, choose how

Subscribe to the digital edition of the newspaper. Matches, stories, insights, interviews, comments, columns, rankings, tables, formations, previews.

Always with you, as you want

See also  The yogurt diet: how it works and the benefits for seniors

You may also like

If you take these drugs, never eat grapefruit!...

«The damage caused by the masks mistaken for...

the detail outside the San Raffaele – Libero...

European Medical Corps presented

shipwreck with 35 dead. Lampedusa, 17 landings with...

the liquid biopsy promises to diagnose it sooner

Moderna and Pfizer: the first vaccines against cancer...

Ukrainian war, Macron: “This is not the time...

Remove blackheads: This is how the skin becomes...

For Berlusconi Easter at the San Raffaele, flash...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy