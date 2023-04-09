The echo of parole Of José Mourinho against Cassano came loud and clear in Croatia. Marko Livaja he already heard about them on Saturday evening and, like him, his wife Iris. The partner of the Croatian attacker, who has two children with him, not only re-shared some tweets in the stories that resumed what Mou said, but then also wanted to say something about her in the first person.

Mourinho against Cassano, the reaction of Livaja’s wife

Iris published the words of the Roma coach and then made her choice two emoticons: one laughing and one clapping. It’s hard to be clearer than that.