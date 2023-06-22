Mouth and teeth health: how to make an effective mouthwash at home

Mouthwash is an important product for the health and well-being of the mouth and teeth: how to make it at home the natural way

The health of our teeth is essential for the well-being of the entire body. The food that nourishes and sustains us, that keeps us healthy and allows us to absorb the essential nutrients for survival, pass right through the mouth. Toothbrush, toothpaste, dental floss, are some of the tools we have at our disposal to take care of it. Another, not to be underestimated, is the mouthwash. Few know that they can make it at home in a completely natural way: what to use and how to proceed.

The role of mouthwash is to give the mouth and teeth a final “rinse”, eliminating any residual bacteria and preventing the formation of plaque and the like. Some use it every day, others rarely, but certainly having it on hand is essential. Here’s how to make it at home in just a few steps.

Mouthwash, how to prepare it at home with natural ingredients

We often know little about the products we keep at home. Starting, above all, from foods, as well as aromatic herbs and the like. We convince ourselves that a particular ingredient has only one function and we end up not making the most of all its beneficial properties. Today we will realize a homemade mouthwash using a simple ingredient: cloves.

What we need is somewater, about 200 ml and a dozen cloves. We can, of course, add other plants beneficial to the health of the mouth, such as mint or sage, to the “recipe”. The procedure, needless to say, is extremely easy.

We pour the liquid into a pan and add our cloves. Bring to medium heat and as soon as the mixture starts to boil, cover with the appropriate lid. In this way we will avoid that some fundamental substances “evaporate”. We will realize that we can extinguish the flame from the color of the water: when it fades yellow the mouthwash is ready. We therefore let it cool completely before proceeding to filter it into a special container.

We can use it at temperature or move it to the fridge to cool it down. A valid alternative to the classic products on the market which certainly will not disappoint us. It can be kept for a few days, then it will be necessary to throw away the leftover one and proceed with a new preparation. Super cheap and effective!

